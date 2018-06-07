

New Democrat Percy Hatfield has been re-elected as the MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh.

The final votes are still being tallied, but Hatfield was declared the winner shortly after polls closed at 9 p.m.

“I’m a little disappointed at the provincial results,” says Hatfield. “I don’t know what lies ahead with a Ford majority. We’ll do our best down here to make sure he doesn’t forget about this part of the province.”

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford has won the Ontario election and will become the province’s next premier, CTV News projects.

Hatfield won a byelection in the riding in August 2013 and has been the incumbent since.

The married father of two is a former broadcaster and Windsor city councillor who most recently was the NDP's critic for housing and municipal affairs.

Hatfield says they support the plan to bring high speed rail to Windsor.

The riding was also one of several stops by NDP leader Andrea Horwath, where she focused on improving health care in the region.

Health care and education were also key issues in the campaign for Liberal candidate Remy Boulbol.

The married mother of three has worked for nearly 20 years with different social justice organizations in Windsor and Detroit and used that experience to deliver her campaign message of working for the people of Windsor-Tecumseh.

The Liberals and PC Party finished well behind Percy Hatfield in the 2014 election where the NDP garnered 62 per cent of the vote.

In fact, the Conservatives have never won in Windsor-Tecumseh. Mohammad Latif is the PC candidate in the riding.

The married father of two was born and raised in Pakistan and moved with his family to Windsor in the 1990's.

The businessman, who owns a home in Mississauga, ran a campaign to create more jobs for Windsor-Essex

The Green candidate this time around is Henry Oulevey, a married father of two with an engineering degree who has worked as a tool and die maker.