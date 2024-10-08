Windsor Utilities Commission decommissioning 100-year-old facility

The Windsor Utilities Commission (WUC) has begun the decommissioning of its old Water Treatment Plant.

This facility at 3665 Wyandotte Street East quenched the thirst of Windsor residents for 88 years, from 1924 until its closure in 2012.

Built by the Border Cities Utility Commission, the plant witnessed the creation of WUC itself in 1935, when the municipalities of Windsor, Walkerville, East Windsor, and Sandwich merged into a single municipality.

In 1994, a more advanced facility rose next door, gradually reducing reliance on its predecessor.

The plant also served as a living classroom, welcoming visitors on guided tours and playing a starring role in the popular "Doors Open Windsor" events in 2010 and 2022.

To preserve its rich legacy, WUC has carefully salvaged significant artifacts from the old plant. These historical treasures will find a new home at the current Albert H. Weeks Water Treatment Plant, ensuring that future generations can appreciate the evolution of Windsor’s water treatment technology.

The decommissioning project, which commenced this week, marks a pivotal moment in WUC's ongoing efforts to modernize infrastructure and optimize operations.

City officials say by retiring this legacy facility, WUC reaffirms its dedication to providing Windsor residents with safe, reliable, and efficient water services for generations to come.