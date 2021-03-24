WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 74-year-old man is facing additional sexual assault and sexual interference involving a minor charges after two more victims came forward.

Windsor police say the victims came forward after a LaSalle police news release was issued regarding the arrest of a Windsor tutor.

Both victims reported sexual assaults which occurred in Windsor between 1990 and 1993 when they were under the age of 18.

LaSalle police started an investigation in February after receiving a report of a sexual assault from a local family.

Through investigation police identified and arrested Arnold Dorion, 74, of Windsor who was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference under the Criminal Code. He was held in custody for a bail hearing and was later released from custody on conditions.

“The accused is a self-employed private educational tutor who advertised their services by way of local classified / buy and sell websites and by word of mouth,” the LaSalle police news release said.

Windsor and LaSalle police are now conducting a joint investigation. The accused was arrested again on Tuesday without incident in relation to that investigation.

Dorion has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference in each of the cases.

To protect the identity of the victims, no further information is being released at this time, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service - Special Victims Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4800, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.