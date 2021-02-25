WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 74-year-old Windsor man is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference involving a minor in LaSalle.

LaSalle police say they started an investigation earlier this month after receiving a report of sexual assault from a local family.

Through investigation, the suspect was identified and was later arrested without incident.

Arnold Dorion, 74, of Windsor has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference under the Criminal Code and was held in custody for a bail hearing. He was later released from custody on conditions.

Police say the victim, who cannot be named, is a child under the age of 18 years old and the accused had been in a position of trust at the time of the incident.

“The accused is a self-employed, private educational tutor who advertised their services by way of local classified / buy and sell websites and by word of mouth,” according to a news release from police.

LaSalle police are continuing to actively investigate this matter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210 ext 2909, Senior Constable C. Brun or anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 519 258-8477 or on-line at Crime Stoppers Windsor