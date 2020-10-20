WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor will be joining 13 other cities across Ontario in lighting it up to support people living with disabilities.

City Hall will be lit up purple and blue on Thursday in recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, dubbed the ‘Light it Up’ campaign.

‘Light it up’ is a new initiative added this year to the annual awareness month campaign. Jeannette Campbell CEP of the Ontario Disability Employment Network (ODEN) said the response from so many municipalities has been “incredible.”

“ODEN and our members, are proud and thrilled about pioneering this landmark event,” says Campbell, “especially in a year that inclusive hiring has taken on more significance than ever.”

In addition to cities shining blue and purple lights throughout their municipalities, landmarks like Niagara Falls and the CN Tower will don purple and blue lights for a time on Thursday.

“They’re both iconic landmarks. On top of that, Niagara Falls represents an international community. The light of The Falls will recognize the community and workplace contributions of people on both sides of the border,” Campbell says. “And in many ways, the CN Tower represents Canada and Canadians. It’s great to have the tower lighted for this one night to celebrate all Canadians who have a disability, and what they bring to their workplaces and communities across the country.”

Most locations participating will light it up between 6 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Residents can check out the various cities involved and see what the town looks like light up in blue and purple by following #LightItUp1022.