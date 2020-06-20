Advertisement
Windsor City Hall goes blue for World Refugee Day
Windsor City Hall lights up in blue for World Refugee Day (courtesy Mayor Drew Dilkens/Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor City Hall is lighting up in blue in honour of local refugees and those around the world.
Saturday, June 20 marks World Refugee Day, a day designated by the United Nations to celebrate the courage of refugees and shine a light on their rights and needs, the UN Refugee Agency says.
Windsor City Hall will join landmarks across the province in shining the blue light.
“In our country of plenty, I am proud to be part of a community that welcomes refugees and helps them find the security every human deserves,” Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said.
Matthew House Windsor celebrated World Refugee Day virtually with a Facebook Live event featuring live performances, poetry readings and interviews with former and current refugees.
This year’s World Refugee Day theme is “Every Action Counts.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic and the recent anti-racism protests have shown us how desperately we need to fight for a more inclusive and equal world: a world where no one is left behind,” the UN website states. “It has never been clearer that all of us have a role to play in order to bring about change. Everyone can make a difference.”
According to the United Nations, every minute 20 people "leave everything behind to escape war, persecution or terror."