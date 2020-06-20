WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor City Hall is lighting up in blue in honour of local refugees and those around the world.

Saturday, June 20 marks World Refugee Day, a day designated by the United Nations to celebrate the courage of refugees and shine a light on their rights and needs, the UN Refugee Agency says.

Windsor City Hall will join landmarks across the province in shining the blue light.

“In our country of plenty, I am proud to be part of a community that welcomes refugees and helps them find the security every human deserves,” Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said.

It’s #WorldRefugeeDay, so we are lighting up City Hall blue in honour of refugees here in Windsor and around the world. In our country of plenty, I am proud to be part of a community that welcomes refugees and helps them find the security every human deserves. pic.twitter.com/DKTryoQ2l1 — Drew Dilkens (@drewdilkens) June 20, 2020

Matthew House Windsor celebrated World Refugee Day virtually with a Facebook Live event featuring live performances, poetry readings and interviews with former and current refugees.

This year’s World Refugee Day theme is “Every Action Counts.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the recent anti-racism protests have shown us how desperately we need to fight for a more inclusive and equal world: a world where no one is left behind,” the UN website states. “It has never been clearer that all of us have a role to play in order to bring about change. Everyone can make a difference.”

According to the United Nations, every minute 20 people "leave everything behind to escape war, persecution or terror."