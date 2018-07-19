

CTV Windsor





A 14-year-old Windsor girl is launching a petition against the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Jada Malott created a “Trade Graveyard” on an east Windsor front lawn to illustrate her concerns.

She says she wants to show some of the losses Windsor has suffered under NAFTA.

“This is because I fear under the CP/TPP the losses will be greater and far reaching,” says Malott.

Some of the messages on the tombstone signs were “RIP Navistar”, “RIP Youth Opportunity” and “ RIP Environmental Policy.”

She says her parents were active in protesting NAFTA in the late 90’s.

Malott says she is reminding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of his promise in 2016 that he would come to Windsor to see the damage NAFTA has done.