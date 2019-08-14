Windsor teen charged with armed robbery in Wallaceburg
Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 12:39PM EDT
Chatham-Kent police say a Windsor teen with a knife robbed another teenager at a Wallaceburg home.
The Windsor youth went to the home of a Wallaceburg teen and allegedly used intimidation to gain entry around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police say the Windsor teen, while in possession of a knife, demanded the Wallaceburg teen turn over his X-Box.
When the Wallaceburg teen refused, police say the Windsor teen grabbed his vape pen instead and fled the area in a vehicle.
Through investigation, police say they identified the youth responsible.
Shortly after midnight, the 17-year-old was arrested and charged with break and enter and robbery.
He was released to a family member pending a future court date of Sept. 9.