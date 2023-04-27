Windsor teacher thrilled with Canadian Association of Physicists Award

A Windsor science teacher is being recognized for his commitment to teaching.

Adam Mills won the Canadian Association of Physicists Award for excellence in teaching high school physics.

The Assumption College Catholic High School teacher was given the award at an assembly on Thursday.

He says he’s thrilled with the honour.

“I was pretty excited and humbled because I’m involved with the Ontario Association of Physics Teachers, so I know a lot of the people in that organization have won it before and I’m thrilled to be in that league of those people that I respect so much,” said Mills.