RIDE program leads to charges for Windsor driver

    A 48-year-old Windsor man is facing impaired driving charges after getting stopped at a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program over the weekend.

    Members from the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team were conducting the initiative on Ojibway Parkway and Highway 401 on Nov. 2, at approximately 9:15 p.m.

    During the operation, a vehicle was stopped, and the driver was assessed for sobriety. As a result of the investigation, the man was charged with:

    • Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
    • Operation While Impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

    The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario court of justice in Windsor on Nov. 21.

    If you have a non-emergency traffic complaint, you may also call 1-888-310-1122 or www.opp.ca/reportacrime. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

