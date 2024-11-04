WINDSOR
Windsor

    Crash leads to impaired charge in Tecumseh

    An Ontario Provincial Police badge is pictured on the sleeve of an officer's uniform.
    A single-vehicle crash in Tecumseh has led to charges for an Essex resident.

    Around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, OPP were doing traffic enforcement on North Talbot Road and 9th Concession when officers saw a vehicle leave the roadway.

    After checking on the condition of the driver, police transported the person to the local detachment where they were charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

    No injuries were reported.

