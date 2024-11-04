Crash leads to impaired charge in Tecumseh

A single-vehicle crash in Tecumseh has led to charges for an Essex resident.

Around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, OPP were doing traffic enforcement on North Talbot Road and 9th Concession when officers saw a vehicle leave the roadway.

After checking on the condition of the driver, police transported the person to the local detachment where they were charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

No injuries were reported.