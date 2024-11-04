WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Active investigation underway on Baseline Road

    Active Investigation Windsor
    Windsor police have closed a section of Baseline Road for an active investigation.

    Officers closed the road temporarily between the 9th Concession and County Road 17 on Monday morning.

    The public is asked to avoid the area.

