Windsor Symphony Orchestra announces new assistant conductor

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra is welcoming a new assistant conductor.

Mexican conductor and pianist Francisco Hernandez Bolanos was named to the role after an international search.

Nov. 27 will be Francisco’s first time on the podium in Canada, conducting the Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra’s fall concert.

“His musicianship, positive attitude and strength in education make him the perfect person to add to our team,” said Maestro Robert Franz says. “His role is vital to the success of the WSO, and I am excited to see where he takes the Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra, the Windsor Symphony Community Orchestra and our Education and Family programs in the next chapter of our development.”

Bolanos was the previous artistic director of the State of Veracruz Youth

Symphony Orchestra (OSJEV in Spanish). He was Assistant Conductor with orchestras at Arizona State University, the Phoenix Youth Symphony Orchestras, and the School of Music of the University of Veracruz Symphony Orchestra.

"I am very excited and grateful to be a part of the passionate and committed team at the WSO,” said Bolanos. “I already feel so welcome and I'm certain this new adventure will bring me great joy and continuous artistic growth.”

Francisco graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Music in piano performance and Master of Music in conducting from the School of Music at the University of Veracruz and has recently earned his Doctorate in Musical Arts in Orchestra and Opera Conducting from Arizona State University (ASU).