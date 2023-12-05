Windsor star coming home for the holidays — and bringing friends!

Windsor-born drag performer BOA is bringing her nationally acclaimed talents back to the Rose City for a festive holiday show — and she’s bringing her bestie Eve 6000.

The pair rose to fame after appearances on separate seasons of Canada’s Drag Race (BOA on season 1 and Eve on season 2).

Neither took home the crown — but both cemented a special place in the hearts of fans of the award-winning franchise worldwide.

“I am so excited to be coming home again for my annual Ho-Ho-Home for the Holidays Christmas Show,” BOA said in a recorded message.

In an interview with CTV News Rina Adams, the woman behind Eve 6000, said she can’t wait to come to Windsor.

“I’m super excited. I love doing holiday shows,” she said.

“I haven’t been to Windsor for maybe six years, so I’m really excited to come back.”

Adams said those who attend the show can expect a festive spectacle.

“There will be splits, death drops, Merry Christmas, all that stuff. None of it from me,” she joked.

Adams also spoke to the current climate surrounding drag — with a seeming increase in opposition and protest.

“I just have one thing to say to anyone who loves to protest drag shows and has such a big problem with it,” she said.

“Why are you so obsessed with me?”

Performers Koko Starr, Rollz, Star and Benz Menova will join BOA and Eve 6000 at the performance.

The show is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Windsor Sportsman’s Club, with general admission tickets available for $20 and VIP for $25 at lavendertickets.com