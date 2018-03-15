

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Spitfires may not know who they will play in the first round of the OHL playoffs, but they have their home playoff dates.

The Spits will host games three and four of their upcoming Western Conference quarter-final series. They will be played at the WFCU Centre on Tuesday, March 27 at 7:05 p.m. and Thursday, March 29, also at 7:05 p.m.

Game Six, if necessary, would take place on Sunday, April 1.

If the opponent turns out to be the Kitchener Rangers or Sarnia Sting, that potential Game Six would be at 2:05 pm. But, if it's the Soo Greyhounds, that time would become 7:05 p.m. to accommodate longer travel distance.

Tickets for both Games Three and Four are now on sale at the box office and online at www.WFCU-Centre.com

The Spitfires have three regular season games remaining, and host the Owen Sound Attack on Thursday night.

Heading into the game, Windsor is tied in the seventh seed with the Saginaw Spirit but hold the tiebreaker with a game in hand.

Windsor is also one-point behind the Guelph Storm for the sixth seed.

The Spitfires will finish the season this weekend with a Saturday road game in Flint and a

Sunday afternoon game at home against Saginaw.