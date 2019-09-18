

A Windsor-born singer needs your help to remain in a competition that could land her on the same California stage as Taylor Swift and Lizzo.

Amy Rivard is vying to be the opening act at an event called “We Can Survive.”

“Just keep sharing the link asking people to vote,” says Rivard. “We just got today and tomorrow to get me to first place.”

Rivard is hoping you will vote for her here before the deadline Friday night.

The concert also features Camila Cabello, the Jonas Brothers, Marshmello and more.

There are 16 groups of artist currently in the semi-finals.

The top vote getter in each group will advance to the final.

The concert takes place at the famed Hollywood Bowl.