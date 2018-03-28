

Transit Windsor will resume service to Comerica Park on the Tigers Opening Day on Thursday.

Service to the ballpark is $5 each way.

Special Event Bus

Buses will leave from Windsor International Transit Terminal, 300 Chatham Street West, starting at 10:30 a.m. and based on passenger demand. Tigers face the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1:10 p.m. on opening day. Additionally, Transit Windsor will service all Tiger home games with buses leaving from WITT, 75 and 45 minutes prior to game time. The bus will drop you off at the Gratiot bus stop, just east of Ford Field. Buses begin returning to Windsor immediately after, and up to a maximum of 30 minutes past the end of the game or after the fireworks display.

Due to Detroit-Windsor Tunnel renovations there are nightly closures as follows:

Sunday to Thursday – 8 p.m. - 5:30 a.m. Passengers returning from Comerica Park are advised to return to the dedicated pickup immediately to avoid having to find an alternate ride home to Canada. Passengers will return via the Ambassador Bridge when tunnel is closed.

Tunnel Bus Service

Fans wishing to go over earlier may do so by using the regular Tunnel Bus service. Once in Detroit, you can walk to Comerica Park. Or, you can hop on the Detroit People Mover or QLine and disembark at the Grand Circus station. For your convenience, you can board the People Mover at the GM Renaissance Centre and the Q -Line on Woodward at Congress. As noted with tunnel closures, the last tunnel bus from Detroit (Tunnel Plaza) will be at 7:30 p.m.

Customers may purchase their bus tickets at WITT on event day or they may choose to pay cash directly on the bus. Transit Windsor is an exact fare system. Our drivers do not carry cash and cannot make change, and overpayments are not reimbursed. The tunnel bus is $5 each way and may be paid in either Canadian or American funds; however, no currency exchange is given.

Persons may contact Transit Windsor’s customer service at 519-944-4111 or visit www.transitwindsor.ca for more details.