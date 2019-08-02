

Ricardo Veneza , CTV Windsor





A section of Talbot Trail is being closed to all traffic near Wheatley.

Officials with the Municipality of Chatham-Kent report Lake Erie erosion along the edge of Talbot Trail, also known as the old Highway 3, has “compromised” the structural integrity of the road along 125 metre section.

The stretch of road being closed is between Coatsworth Road and Stevenson Road.

The road will be open to local traffic only up to the closure.

Access to all businesses along Talbot Trail will be maintained on each side of the road closure.

The municipality has set up detours for traffic in light of the closure.

Local traffic:

From the west, local traffic will have the ability to continue on Talbot Trail, past Erie Street North (Chatham-Kent Road #1) in Wheatley, up to the full road closure with Coatsworth Road being the last detour route (indicated by detour sign, D-1). Coatsworth Road provides access back to Wheatley Road (Chatham-Kent Road #1). Coatsworth Road is the last turnaround to the West of the full road closure.

From the east, local traffic will have the ability to continue on Talbot Trail up to the full road closure, with Port Road (Chatham-Kent Road #14) being the last detour route (indicated by detour sign, D-1). Port Road provides access to Middle Line. Continuing past Port Road, Stevenson Road (Chatham-Kent Road #5) is the last turnaround to the East of the full road closure.

Trucks and heavy traffic: