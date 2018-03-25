IT WAS TRULY A COMMUNITY EFFORT TODAY AT CENTRAL PARK ATHLETICS... -- ... AS PHONES WERE RINGING OFF THE HOOK TO HELP KIDS LIVING WITH PHYSICAL DISABILITIES AND TO GIVE THEM A CAMPING EXPERIENCE LIKE NO OTHER -- LOCAL MEDIA PERSONALITIES, FROM CTV NEWS AND AM800, ALONG WITH CORPORATE SPONSORS, FIRST RESPONDERS, AND 2018 AMBASSADORS ALL LENDING A HELPING HAND. -- CTV'S ANGELO AVERSA VISITED THE SET OF THIS YEAR'S EASTER SEALS TELETHON... -- GIVING US A BEHIND THE SCENE'S LOOK AT WHAT IT TAKES TO PUT ON SUCH A PRODUCTION AND WHY ITS SO IMPORTANT TO OUR COMMUNITY. FOR 94 YEARS ... EASTER SEALS HAS BEEN PROVIDING SUPPORT FOR CHILDREN AND YOUTH WITH PHYSICAL DISABILITIES. AND PHONES WERE RINGING OFF THE HOOK ... IN SUPPORT OF THE 36TH ANNUAL EASTER SEALS TELETHON. THROUGH DONATIONS ... THE TELETHON PROVIDES FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FOR EQUIPMENT.. COMMUNICATION DEVICES.. AND A CHANCE FOR A KIDS TO ATTEND DAY CAMP IN LONDON. damian "at the camp, i get to go to sleep, i get to eat breakfast in the morning." kelly "they fly up in the air, there's a theatre, there's swimming, there's hockey." PAST CHAIR FOR THE TELETHON MIKE KELLY SAYS THE MONEY RAISED TODAY WON'T JUST HELP THE CHILDREN. kelly "it's tough for the parents too, financially. also, when they go to camp that's a break for the family. the kids can go and be with their peers." EACH YEAR ... TWO LOCAL EASTER SEALS AMBASSADORS ARE CHOSEN TO REPRESENT THE ORGANIZATION. kelly "almost a year's commitment. we like the kids to enjoy what they do and be good ambassadors for the cause." faith turner "easter seals helps us feel like we're accepted and helps us." FAITH TURNER IS ONE OF THE AMBASSADORS THIS YEAR. SHE SAYS THE SUPPORT FROM EASTER SEALS HELPED IN HER DAY TO DAY LIFE. turner "i would love to make people like myself feel more accepted and just related to people and make them feel like it's ok." ORGANIZERS SAY THIS YEARS TELETHON RAISED OVER TWO HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS. Windsor Sikh Youth held a successful food and winter clothing drive, which wrapped up on Saturday, March 24, 2018l.