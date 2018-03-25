Windsor Sikh Youth say their clothing drive which wrapped up Saturday, exceeded their goal.

More than 1,000 items of winter clothing, including coats and sweaters were donated.

The clothing drive started on January 21 at Windsor Gurdwara, the Sikh temple.

The youth also held a food drive in December and January, in partnership with Sikh Cultural Society and CBC Sounds of Season Food Campaign.

More than 600 non-perishable food items were donated.