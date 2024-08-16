Windsor sees increase in crime for month of July

WINDSOR
    Crime stats for the month of July in Windsor show increases in several categories, but a slight decrease in property crimes.

    Compared to July 2023, property crimes are down three per cent, crimes against people are up eight per cent and other criminal code violations, such as child pornography, and non-violent weapons offences, are up 15 per cent.

    Ward 3 saw the highest number of property crimes as well as the highest rate of crimes against people — Ward 9 was second highest for property crimes followed by Ward 2.

    Ward 1 saw the lowest amount of both property crime and crimes against people.

    Year to date, January to July, property crimes have increased 1.8 per cent, crimes against people have jumped 13.2 per cent and other criminal code violations saw a 0.7 per cent uptick.

    Windsor Police Service - July Crime Stats by CTV News on Scribd

