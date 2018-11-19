

CTV Windsor





The Salvation Army and Rotary Club of Windsor are ringing in a new Christmas Kettle campaign.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Caboto Club today for the Hope In The City Luncheon.

This year's campaign goal is $320-thousand dollars.

The money goes towards food, shelter, and Christmas hampers to those in need.

The keynote speaker was Detroit Tigers Legend Willie Horton, who talked about Persistence, teamwork and giving back.