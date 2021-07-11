Advertisement
Windsor’s Via Italia packed with soccer fans for Euro Cup 2020 final
Published Sunday, July 11, 2021 3:51PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, July 11, 2021 3:51PM EDT
Soccer fans flocked to Erie Street to watch the final Euro Cup game in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A rainy game day hasn’t stopped soccer fans from gathering to watch the Euro Cup 2020 final on Erie Street Sunday afternoon.
The Via Italia neighbourhood was packed as fans watched Italy and England face-off huddled under umbrellas and tents.
A big screen was set up at the intersection of Marentette Avenue and Erie Street where fans could watch the game.
Outdoor patios in the neighbourhood were still busy despite the weather.
Local businesses say the game has been a boost, but the rain did slow down sales a little bit.
