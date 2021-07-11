WINDSOR, ONT. -- A rainy game day hasn’t stopped soccer fans from gathering to watch the Euro Cup 2020 final on Erie Street Sunday afternoon.

The Via Italia neighbourhood was packed as fans watched Italy and England face-off huddled under umbrellas and tents.

A big screen was set up at the intersection of Marentette Avenue and Erie Street where fans could watch the game.

Outdoor patios in the neighbourhood were still busy despite the weather.

Local businesses say the game has been a boost, but the rain did slow down sales a little bit.