

CTV Windsor





Windsor’s parks department is hoping to catch up on grass cutting in the coming sunny days.

“We have a full complement of staff and all the available machinery tackling our 209 parks right now,” said corporate leader of parks, recreation, culture and facilities Jan Wilson. “We’ve had a lot of rainy days, so some parks are still water logged, but we hope to get to everything soon.”

The City of Windsor rectangular sports fields (soccer, cricket, ultimate Frisbee, etc.) will remain closed until Tuesday, May 22, due to all the previous rain, but baseball diamonds are once again open. League officials are reminded to always use discretion when finding water on diamonds.

Windsor boasts almost 2,500 acres of parks, open space and natural areas.

Along with grass cutting, seasonal washrooms are being cleaned, serviced and put back into use.

The horticulture department is cultivating beds of tulips, cleaning up leaves and debris. Forestry will be planting over 500 trees this spring. If you would like to have a tree planted on the city-owned portion of your property, located in front of your home, please call 311.

For more information on parks, including amenities and locations, please visit our City Parks page on the City of Windsor website: www.citywindsor.ca.