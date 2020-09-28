WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is re-opening a number of community centres and resuming programs to create opportunities for physical fitness and healthy living in preparation for the colder weather.

Several facilities and programs were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says the city wants to help residents stay healthy and active in the fall and winter.

“We know that physical fitness and mental health go hand in hand,” said Dilkens. “As we prepare for cooler temperatures and a potential second wave of COVID-19, maintaining active, healthy lifestyles will become even more important. We’re restarting some programming and re-opening some recreation centres to create the spaces Windsor residents need to stay active and healthy.”

Additional adult and youth programing will also proceed, subject to registrations and public health guidelines.

Reopening Centres and Services:

Windsor Water World, Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex and Gino and Liz Marcus Community Complex to reopen for after-school programs ages 6 to 18;

·If there is sufficient demand, and adhering to provincial guidelines, beginning Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, the WFCU Centre and Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex will open for programs such as Thai Chi, Yoga, Karate and Preschool Activities.

Registrations will begin on Monday, Oct. 5, 2022, by visiting the city’s recreation website.

To create opportunities for physical fitness and healthy living this fall and winter, City of Windsor is re-opening a selection of community centres and programs that had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more about what's reopening: https://t.co/fliKoxccmL - #YQG pic.twitter.com/9J9jUz2OEI — City of Windsor (@CityWindsorON) September 28, 2020

After Windsor-Essex entered Stage 3 of the Province of Ontario’s re-opening framework, programing had been reopened at select facilities, consistent with public health guidelines.

The city says average attendance and recreation program participation remains substantially lower than pre-pandemic seasons.

Ice rentals are available at WFCU Centre and Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, with five ice pads in total. Current usage is 80 per cent of the time during peak hours and about 15per cent during off-peak times.

The Windsor International Aquatic Training Centre offers reserved fitness lanes only and is operating between 37-52 per cent capacity.

The WFCU Centre pool is operating both reserved fitness lane rentals and offering aquafit classes, with lane rentals operating between 24-80 per cent capacity and aquafit between 7-20 per cent capacity.

City administration will continue to monitor registrations and feedback from residents to determine if additional service level changes will be required in the months ahead.

City officials say they are committed to following all public health safety and protective measures and has an enhanced cleaning protocol in place for all municipal facilities.