WINDSOR, ONT. -- Tecumseh Arena will soon reopen one ice surface for rentals.

Tecumseh council approved Scenario 1 for the reopening of the arena to provide one ice surface for rentals as of Aug. 10.

The second ice surface will reopen for rentals in September 2020.

Town officials say while the arena has been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, staff members have undertaken a number of projects and improvements in the arena, including completing all 2020 capital projects.

Staff has also completed a deep clean of the entire facility, finished painting and repair of walls, replaced lighting to LED, and stripped and re-waxed all floors. Arena staff has also completed work at St. Clair Beach Community Centre.

Scenario 2 was to reopen both ice surfaces in September 2020.

In the 2020 budget approved last December, the net expenditure forecast for the year was $571,000. With the continued closure of the arena to the end of 2020 (closed for three seasons), the net expenditure was forecast at $811,000.

With either operating Scenario 1 or 2, net expenditure can be reduced by approximately $115,000 to finish the year with a net expenditure of $696,000.