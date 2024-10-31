Windsor Regional Hospital updates masking policy

Masks are now required in certain situations in Windsor Regional Hospitals due to increased COVID-19 cases and other viruses.

As of Friday at 12:01 a.m., staff and volunteers must wear a mask when they are within two metres of a patient. More personal protective equipment (PPE) may be required in the event of an outbreak.

Signage will be posted to notify people about to go to those areas that require more PPE.

“We also recommend that visitors wear a mask within two metres of patients,” said the WRH.

“With the exception of symptomatic patients, masking is not required in non-clinical areas, such as main lobbies, waiting areas, cafeterias and elevators.”

Masking is recommended for visitors in waiting rooms and lounges in high-risk areas. That includes places like dialysis, the emergency department and the cancer centre.

All masks that are worn must be hospital-issued. They can be found at the entrances.