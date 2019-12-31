WINDSOR -- While Windsor Regional Hospital continues to cancel some elective surgeries, the hospital is addressing the need.

A part-time anaesthesiologist has been recruited and hospital chief of staff Dr. Wassim Saad tells AM800 News he has his eye on three others who may be able to start in the summer..

As CTV News told you in November, some elective surgeries had to be cancelled after one anaesthesiologist left due to a medical illness and another moved out of town

The part time anaesthesiologist will split his time between Windsor and London.

The hospital is also hoping to recruit three students who are expected to graduate this spring.

Saad says expect the cancelled surgeries to continue for at least three to six months.