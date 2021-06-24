WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Regional Hospital is relaxing some of its visitor restrictions at both the Met and Ouellette Campuses and the Regional Cancer Centre.

The decision was based on a continued trend of reduced regional rates of COVID-19 in the community and in the hospital.

Effective Friday, June 25, WRH will expand visiting hours to 12-hour blocks as follows:

8 am to 8 pm (except Critical Care units)

10 am to 10 pm (Critical Care units only)

There are some specific visitor policies for patients in emergency, mental health, renal dialysis, labour and delivery, pediatrics and neo-natal intensive care, and all outpatient appointments.

Individuals can go to the hospital’s visitation page for the latest on visiting policies for these departments.

WRH will now allow two essential visitors for each patient, with some exceptions, although only one of the essential visitors may be inside the hospital at a time. A maximum of two essential visitors may be chosen by the patient to rotate over the patient's stay in the hospital.

Essential visitors include the following:

Four visitors may rotate (2 visitors at a time) 24/7 for palliative patients. Four visitors may visit 24/7 for a patient who is actively dying/end of life. This may include visitors less than 18 years of age when accompanied by an adult.

If a patient has planned withdrawal of life support, four visitors can attend.

Visitors must be age 18 or older unless they are parent/guardian of the patient.

Essential visitors will be restricted if they:

Are less than 18 years of age (except as above)

Are symptomatic

Have been outside of Canada in the last 14 days

Have tested positive for COVID-19 (and are not resolved cases)

Have had close contact with a confirmed case or probable case of COVID-19

Have had close contact with a person with an acute respiratory illness who has been Outside of Canada in the 14 days before their symptom onset

Visiting will be allowed for active confirmed or suspected COVID-19, unless the patient is receiving aerosol generating ventilation (BiPAP, CPAP) or high flow oxygen (AIRVO, Optiflow) due to the extremely high risk to patients, staff, and visitors. Please refer to the clinical team for clarification. Virtual visits for these patients will be supported using technology such as iPads. Resolved cases may have visitors as identified in this policy.

All visitors are still required to wear a face shield in addition to a mask while visiting a patient. Face shields will be provided to visitors on entry to the hospital or on the unit.