WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex is expected to be included in the first round of the province’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution this month.

Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj said at Thursday night’s board meeting he expects about 2,500 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to arrive before the end of December.

Musyj said since it’s a two-dose vaccine, that would mean 1250 people would be vaccinated with the initial shipment.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is working on prioritizing who gets it first, based on guidelines from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

WECHU medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said residents and staff in retirement and long-term care homes, people with chronic health conditions and hospital staff top the list.

“There are a number of high priority groups already identified, but looking at the doses and getting some of those additional details will help us do our general planning,” said Ahmed.

Ahmed said he doesn’t have a confirmed number of how many doses Windsor-Essex will get.

“Because of our high cases rates, Windsor-Essex to my understanding will be a priority anyways,” said Ahmed.

He doesn’t have and exact date when the vaccine will arrive.

Windsor Regional Hospital has seven on-site freezers ready to store COVID-19 vaccines when they arrive.

With files from CTV Windsor’s Chris Campbell.