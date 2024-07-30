Windsor raises more than $325,000 for a local cancer cure

The first Show Us Your Brave campaign, held by the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, has raised more than $325,000 to find a cure locally.

The campaign challenged community members to take a risk and be brave, to support the one in eight who are diagnosed with cancer in the area.

On June 22, 90 people decided to be brave on Brave Day and rappelled 170 feet down the CIBC building in Windsor.

“This is a huge step forward for our community and it’s only possible because of our successful recruitment of new oncologists and because of the funds raised locally to purchase all the specialized equipment that we need to treat patients close to home,” said Dr. Sindu Kanjeekal, chief of oncology at the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre.

All of the money raised will stay local and support cancer patients in Windsor.

“The hardest part of treatment in London was being separated from family and loved ones,” said Pamela Gebrayel, a local cancer survivor. “There’s nothing like being home and being in your own bed and your own space when you don’t feel well.”

The money will go towards things like the Stem Cell Transplant Program and Breast Reconstruction and support initiatives focussed on patients’ mental, physical, and emotional well-being.