Windsor's public waste drop off depot on North Service Road East is now open again.

It was closed for about four hours Friday after emergency crews were called to the site around 9 a.m. after the discovery of a strong vapour coming from a substance in the chemical drop-off building.

The Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority says the unknown substance that was identified has been contained and safely handled and disposed.

No details have been released about the nature of the substance.

The EWSWA and the City of Windsor would like to remind residents that all chemicals dropped off at the depot must be clearly labeled as to the type of substance contained.

For more information on chemical waste or any of our recycling programs, you can download the Recycle Coach app or visit the website at www.ewswa.org