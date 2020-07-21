WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Public Library will open its central location next week, but with limited service.

After analyzing what other libraries were doing across the province, Windsor Public Library says it will only be opened for computer terminal use.

Each terminal will be first come first serve, with a 45-minute time limit.

Fifteen minutes will be set aside to clean the area in between users.

“Now more than ever internet access is really important so we really wanted to make sure that we’re offering that service to people that need it,” says Rino Bortolin, Chair of the Windsor Public Library board.

In total, nine terminals will be available.

“So what you’ll see is us slowly rolling this out over the next couple of weeks to other branches,” says Bortolin.

Windsor Public Library has been offering curb side pickup during the COVID-19 pandemic.