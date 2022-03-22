Windsor Public Library lifts mask requirement as city ends bylaw

Patrons at Windsor Public Library locations can now choose if they want to wear a mask or not.

The City of Windsor has requiring members of the public to wear a mask in city facilities.

Please be advised that masking requirements for all library facilities have been removed and masks are now optional in all locations.



Please be respectful of those who choose to continue wearing their masks in the library. pic.twitter.com/q7vk20L5xj — WindsorPublicLibrary (@windsorpublib) March 22, 2022

On Sunday, WPL told the public that masks would still be required at local libraries, but that has now been rescinded.

The Ontario government announced earlier this month that masks will no longer be required in most indoor settings, including schools, effective March 21.

The province is turning the requirement into a choice for individuals and businesses.Provincial health officials say COVID-19 indicators are improving to allow for the change.

Masks must still be worn in health-care settings like hospitals and long-term care homes and on public transit until at least April 27.

With files from The Canadian Press.