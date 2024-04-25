Rare snake habitat on Pelee Island to be restored

A snake habitat on Pelee Island will be restored.

Through a multi-partner collaboration, conservation work on Pelee Island will continue through 2026.

The work will focus on monitoring and restoring important habitat for at-risk snakes on conservation lands, including Ontario Nature’s Stone Road Alvar Nature Reserve.

Partners will monitor for the presence of snakes across Pelee Island in addition to monitoring known hibernation and nesting sites, collecting population data, and survey roads for mortality.

According to Ontario Nature, the work will help produce up-to-date information on population size and threats, which will inform future conservation work.

Pelee Island landowners will be provided with opportunities to connect with project partners through a community event and feedback provided to the mayor and council.

The nature reserve is part of the larger Stone Road Alvar Complex, owned and managed by Nature Conservancy of Canada and Essex Region Conservation Authority.