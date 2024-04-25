WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Rare snake habitat on Pelee Island to be restored

    Stone Road Alvar. (Source: David Dietlein/Discover Pelee Island) Stone Road Alvar. (Source: David Dietlein/Discover Pelee Island)
    Share

    A snake habitat on Pelee Island will be restored.

    Through a multi-partner collaboration, conservation work on Pelee Island will continue through 2026.

    The work will focus on monitoring and restoring important habitat for at-risk snakes on conservation lands, including Ontario Nature’s Stone Road Alvar Nature Reserve.

    Partners will monitor for the presence of snakes across Pelee Island in addition to monitoring known hibernation and nesting sites, collecting population data, and survey roads for mortality.

    According to Ontario Nature, the work will help produce up-to-date information on population size and threats, which will inform future conservation work.

    Pelee Island landowners will be provided with opportunities to connect with project partners through a community event and feedback provided to the mayor and council.

    The nature reserve is part of the larger Stone Road Alvar Complex, owned and managed by Nature Conservancy of Canada and Essex Region Conservation Authority. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Honda to get up to $5B in govt help for EV battery, assembly plants

    Honda is set to build an electric vehicle battery plant next to its Alliston, Ont., assembly plant, which it is retooling to produce fully electric vehicles, all part of a $15-billion project that is expected to include up to $5 billion in public money.

    Secret $70M Lotto Max winners break their silence

    During a special winner celebration near their hometown, Doug and Enid shared the story of how they discovered they were holding a Lotto Max ticket worth $70 million and how they kept this huge secret for so long.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News