WINDSOR, ONT. -- Avid readers can continue to take-out books and other items from Windsor Public Library branches through curbside pick-up under the new provincial guidelines.

A news release from the Windsor Public Library Board says they support the Ontario government’s state of emergency announcement in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. The board says its current modified services at all branched align with the new restrictions.

“The highest priority of Windsor Public Library is to mitigate the risk and impact Covid-19 has on the safety of our customers and staff,” Counc. Rino Bortolin, chair of the WPLB said. “With no hesitation, I can say the WPLB fully supports the State of Emergency implementation in an effort to battle the virus in our community. WPL looks forward with anticipation to some degree of normalcy which will allow our customers to physically return to our branches.”

Windsor Public Library branches are able to remain open with contactless curbside pick-up only.

As of Thursday, branches will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

All exterior book returns are open with materials guaranteed for 72 hours before being checked back in and returned to the shelf.

“Windsorites are reminded that all library resources are available online 24/7 at windsorpubliclibrary.com,” said WPL CEO Kitty Pope. “Although customers can no longer physically visit library branches, your library card provides access to online resources for all ages, which can be accessed any time, and from anywhere. Books, magazines, movies, music – and a long list of databases – are available, free of charge.”

WPL said its staff who choose to work from home will be redeployed to programs and initiatives that help the community in the long-term recovery process.