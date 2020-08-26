WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Public Library will be reopening some branches and relaunching services next week.

Starting Monday, Aug. 31, WPL will trial a reopening of Central, Budimir, Riverside and Local History branches under normal operational parameters.

Many library services have not been available since March 19, but with Windsor entering Stage 3, library officials say they can now reopen.

Customers will have direct access to library resources and computers, although meeting rooms will remain closed. Customers will be asked to self-screen at the door and social distancing will be expected.

Patrons are reminded as part of the city’s mask order, a non-medical face covering must be worn in library public spaces.

If the trial openings go as planned, remaining branches will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Summer branch hours are available online. On Monday, September 21 all location revert to winter hours.