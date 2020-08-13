MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- At the end of August, the Windsor Public Library (WPL) will reopen its Central, Budimir, Riverside and Local History branches on a trial basis.

Many library services have not been available since March 19, but with Windsor entering Stage 3, library officials say they can now reopen.

Councillor Rino Bortolin, chair of the WPL Board, said in a statement the health of staff and patrons is their priority.

“We have spent considerable time over the past several months preparing to open our doors, preparing our facilities to safely welcome customers and ensuring staff has the training and resources they need. At all times, we will follow provincial re-opening guidelines and direction from the Windsor and Essex County Health Unit.”

When the four branches reopen, residents will have access to library resources and computers, although meeting rooms will remain closed.

“We are all anxious to open and see our customers again. In June, we carefully began curbside service and in late July, we opened for public computer access. Much of the planning, organization and adherence to health and safety protocols which guided us through the implementation of those initiatives will continue to be in force when we re-open at the end of August,” added WPL CEO Kitty Pope.

Anyone wishing to enter will be asked to self-screen at the door and everyone is expected to respect social distancing requirements. A non-medical face covering must also be worn.

Staff will be monitoring activity and making adjustments, but if the trial goes well, the remaining branches will open on Sept. 8.