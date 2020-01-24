WINDSOR -- Riverside Marina has a new operator.

Sandwiched between the Windsor Yacht Club and Windsor Marina, boaters may feel like they have a little more elbow room this season after a deal with the Windsor Port Authority.

“We will be entering a 60-year lease with the Windsor Yacht Club,” says Port Authority CEO, Steve Salmons.

He says the agreement allows the port to focus on development and delivery of commercial services while the yacht club, with over 80 years of experience, picks up what they know best – boating services.

“The agreement specifies that whatever we do we'd have to discuss that with the port authority before we move forward,” says George McMahon.

The yacht club currently has 58 slips. The new agreement will give them another 104 to manage.

“It's our hope and anticipation that many of our customers will say yeah, we've always liked what was on the other side of the fence they just didn't have space for us,” says Salmons.

There is still some work to do before the 2020 boating season begins. Last season, docks four and five were closed due to high water levels, affecting 30 boaters.

“We need to do some investment in that area. We understand that,” says McMahon. “We have the capability to do that. We have the expertise here at the yacht club to carry that forward.”

Yacht club members also have rights to clubs across the river. Commodore George McMahon says prices will be very competitive and reflect the current market.

“They can anticipate the rules and procedures coming forward. I don't want to say anything today because we want to meet with those boaters personally,” he says.

A meeting is planned for boaters with Riverside Marina on Feb. 20 at the Windsor Yacht Club.