Windsor Port Authority asks federal government for more cameras

Windsor Port Authority’s harbour master, Peter Berry, was in Ottawa this week asking the government for more cameras.

He asked Transport Canada and members of the federal government for help to bolster the Port Authority’s ability to monitor the Essex County shoreline.

“What we're discussing with the federal government is digitizing the transportation system so looking at radar cameras to the Detroit River into Lake St. Clair and up the St. Clair River,” he said.

Berry feels more cameras will help manage transportation along the waterway safely.

“What can radars and cameras do to give us the story of what's moving up and down the river and shore to shore between the two countries,” he said.

The cameras are not directly tied to law enforcement but the ones already in place at the port authority have helped various enforcement agencies.

“That technology and imagery is shared on a regular basis with Windsor police, the RCMP and CBSA so that we are able to intercept them, get them safely to shore and then process them through the normal channels,” said the port authority CEO Steve Salmons.

He says contacting enforcement agencies is a weekly occurrence that can involve incidents reported.

“This technology has enabled us to provide the security of the port that's expected of us and the protection of the community they expect of us,” Salmons said.

During a recent trip, the federal transport minister said the government has invested half a billion dollars to help modernize CBSA.

“To improve its abilities to intercept weapons, to intercept illegal narcotics or any other illegal activities,” minister of transport Omar Alghabra said.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk says the government is focused on people smuggling contraband, weapons and other humans.

“We know there is more work to be done but through partnerships and through targeted investments we are combatting those three issues here in border communities like ours,” he said.