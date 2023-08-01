Windsor Police Service supports council’s declaration of intimate partner violence an ‘epidemic’

Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver