Windsor Police Service seeking Community Policing Advisory Committee Members
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Police Service is looking for community members to serve on a new advisory committee.
The Community Policing Advisory Committee with be made up of members of the public to make recommendations to improve positive relationships between police and the city’s diverse community members.
Chief Pam Mizuno told AM800 the committee will work to engage the community and improve the service.
The Community Policing Advisory Committee, which will consist of 13 members, is one of 37 recommendations from the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) last year in relation to complaints from 2018.
The commission found no major infractions, but did identify some areas for improvement.
Applications will be accepted until March 5 at 2 p.m. Those interested can submit on the WPS website.