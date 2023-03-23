Windsor Police Service Board 'not able' to comment on salary of former police chief

Windsor police Chief Pam Mizuno announced her retirement in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor) Windsor police Chief Pam Mizuno announced her retirement in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver