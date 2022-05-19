Windsor police seize more than 300g of various drugs during bust, two charged
Two people are facing multiple charges after police found more than 300g of various drugs including meth, cocaine, fentanyl and cash inside a vehicle Tuesday during an investigation.
Police say an officer with the Property Crimes Unit was in the 2500 block of Ouellette Avenue and initiated an investigation into a driver who was believed to be in breach of a court order.
The driver was subsequently arrested as was a passenger inside the car who was wanted on a warrant.
Through investigation, police say a “large quantity of illicit drugs” was found inside the car.
Police say about 180g of cocaine, 22g of crack cocaine, 63g of meth, 38g of fentanyl, 62 percocet pills, and 10 hydromorth pills and cash were seized during the investigation.
Kane Nantais, 35, of Windsor has been charged with:
- Fail to comply release order
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - crack cocaine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - fentanyl
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Percocet
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - hyrdromorph contin
Windsor woman Tammy Burden, 32, is facing charges of:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - crack cocaine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - fentanyl
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - percocet
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - hyrdromorph contin
- Possession of methamphetamine
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Property Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
