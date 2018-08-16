

Windsor police believe the same suspect is responsible for two early morning robberies in different parts of the city.

Officers were called to the Mac’s convenience store in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road at 2:33 a.m.

A man with a knife allegedly stole money and cigarettes.

Around 3:39 a.m. police were called to a second robbery in the 800 block of Campbell Avenue.

Police say the suspect also took cash from that Mac’s location.

There were no reported injuries.