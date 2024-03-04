Windsor Police seek suspect after multiple thefts

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect wanted for multiple thefts.

Between Feb. 21 and Feb. 24, this suspect allegedly entered four separate retail locations and stole $1,277 worth of merchandise without making any attempts to pay.

The suspect is described as a black male, 30-40 years old, approximately 6’0” and 140 lbs., with short black hair.

If you can identify the suspect, or if you have any information, please call the Patrol Support Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.