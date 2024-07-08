CUPE workers narrowly accept new contract at Windsor Public Library

Windsor Public Library workers with Local 2067.1 voted on a new deal on Sunday.

According to library board chair Mark McKenzie 31 of the voting members accepted the deal, while 29 voted against it.

He noted not all 70 employees cast a ballot for the new deal.

"It was a little close, but look, a pass is a pass," McKenzie said. "We listened to the concerns of all of our staff but we also listened to the residents of Windsor and the residents were saying 'we want Sunday hours'."

McKenzie admits the idea of opening on Sunday was a contentious issue during the negotiations with the union.

Now that the deal has been ratified by their board and the union, McKenzie says they will be hiring three extra staff members to open on Sundays.

"No hours are being cut from the public library. Hours are increasing. Staffing is going to be increasing as well." McKenzie said. "It's gonna start in January 2025 and you're going to see every library is going to have the exact same hours. So, you're not going to have to guess, is this one open on Sundays? Is this one open on Tuesdays."