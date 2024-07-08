Two people charged following Chatham assault investigation

Two people in Chatham have been arrested as part of an assault investigation.

Just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a man's home where a woman showed up to collect personal property.

According to police, the two get into an argument and the man assaulted the woman.

Police said the man continued the argument by blocking the woman from leaving and making threatening comments towards her.

The man was also on conditions not to communicate with the woman as a result from a previous investigation.

A 19-year-old Chatham woman was arrested and charged with failing to comply with an undertaking and a 21-year-old Chatham man was arrested and hared with failing to comply with an undertaking, assault, uttering threats, and forcible confinement.