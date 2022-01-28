Windsor police seek identity of home invasion and firearm investigation suspects

Windsor police are seeking the identities of two suspects believed to be involved in a home invasion as well as a second related incident involving a firearm.

Police say it was reported that at around 11:45 p.m. Thursday two unknown male suspects forced themselves inside a home in the 1500 bock of Howard Avenue. The residents were home at the time but managed to escape without injury.

Shortly before midnight, patrol officers responded to a firearms call that happened in the 2000 block of Tecumseh Road East.

It was reported to police that two men who were both armed with guns exited from a black Mercedez Benz with licence plates believed to be CTCC 975.

Police say the men approached the taxi and pointed their guns at the driver of the cab and its passengers. Through investigation, police found the passengers were the residents of the home invasion that night.

There were no physical injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspects fled in the Mercedes headed eastbound on Tecumseh Road.

Police say a second suspect vehicle described as a 2016-2019 silver Hyundai Sonata with unknown licence plates has also been identified as being involved in the incident.

Police described the first suspect as a Black man wearing a black balaclava, black jacket, navy track pants with a white stripe along the side.

The second suspect is described as a Black man wearing a balaclava, black jacket and grey pants, and was in possession of a gun

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is investigating and asking anyone in the areas of the 1500 block of Howard Avenue and the 2000 block of Tecumseh Road East with video surveillance to check their footage for any possible evidence related to these incidents.

Police say should anyone see either of the vehicles or suspects do not approach, as they are considered “armed and dangerous,” and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com