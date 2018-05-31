

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are asking for help after reports of a small child walking alone near Giles Boulevard East and Hall Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a young child who appeared to be walking alone in the area on Thursday around 11:15 a.m.

The complainant lost sight of the child and called police.

Police say there has not been any report of a missing child at this time.

Officers are canvassing area houses, schools, daycares, and businesses to be certain.

The child was described as a boy, black, 3-4 years old, 40lbs, short curly hair, about three-feet tall, white sleeveless shirt, wearing a small red backpack.

Officers obtained video surveillance of the child who was believed to have been walking alone. Please review and call police with any information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police dispatch at 911 or non-emergency 519-258-6111.