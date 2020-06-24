WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are investigating what they believe to be a targeted home invasion.

The Windsor police major crimes branch is now investigating after patrol officers responded to a reported robbery around 11 a.m. Tuesday in 3900 block of Riberdy Road.

Police say it was reported that three men entered the residence and an adult man was assaulted during the incident and property belonging to the victim was stolen.

There were no injuries reported.

The scene was processed by the Forensic Identification Unit.

Police obtained surveillance footage and investigators are seeking any information that may help in identifying the three suspects.

Officers believe the incident was targeted, and they continue to actively investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.